Brian May worries fans by admitting whole body hurts ahead of Jubilee concert

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian May is worrying fans after admitting his entire body hurts ahead of his Platinum Jubilee concert appearance. The Queen guitarist, 74, made the confession after sharing details of a “horrible” viral health battle in April. He said in an Instagram post after a gig in Belfast:...

