The White County Sheriff’s Department took a signed complaint at around 4PM last Sunday for Theft Over $500. Michael Smith, Facility Superintendent at Consolidated grain and Barge in Enfield, advised that on May 30th someone had stolen a fuel transfer pump from a work truck parked in the business lot. The theft occurred at 9:28PM and was caught on camera, no other information has been made available at this time.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO