ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Darigold plant infrastructure design underway in Pasco

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22K3M4_0fz0JfUq00

PASCO, Wash. — Work has begun for the Darigold milk processing plant being built in Pasco. Design for the infrastructure is underway on the Port of Pasco’s part. This means the water, sewer, roads and railroads necessary for the manufacturer.

We contacted Darigold to ask about their progress, and they said in an email that it’s a little too soon for them to be sharing details, but the Port of Pasco is doing some work to prepare for the start of construction, located on 150 acres of land on the Reimann Industrial Center along U.S. 395.

Darigold included in their email that they are looking to host an official ground-breaking event in early September, as that’s when work begins on their end.

“On both our sides, we’re getting together to construct some plans,” said Randy Hayden, executive director for the Port of Pasco.

The Port anticipates that in early September this year, ground will officially break for their construction, and for construction to be concluded next year.

“With our portion, we expect to be complete by the end of 2023, and I believe that is Darigold’s estimate as well,” said Hayden.

One of the most prominent parts to this plant coming in, is the amount of jobs that they say it will create in the Tri-Cities and surrounding cities. Hayden said it would work to further diversify the economy of the Tri-Cities.

Darigold is looking at bringing in 300 jobs, Hayden said, and that many of these jobs opening up are ‘good, family-waged jobs,’ most of which being managers, technicians, and equipment technicians.

“This is a very automated facility,” Hayden said.

“I think another good thing for the county and the surrounding areas are the demand on the dairy farms themselves,” Hayden said. “We expect that there will be job increases at the dairy farms to produce the milk that will supply the plant.”

“They’re going to have a third party construct the cold-storage need for the facility, that will have additionally, a hundred jobs at the site,” Hayden said.

This manufacturing plant will be a huge investment in the city and the county, he said, and that it’s, “a vote of confidence on the Pasco area.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

City of Walla Walla making First Ave Plaza permanent

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Walla Walla closed part of First Ave. adding tables and chairs to help the community stay together. With the success of the plaza, and ARPA funding, the city has decided to make the plaza permanent. Elizabeth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Pasco, WA
Industry
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Government
Pasco, WA
Business
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
KEPR

China Cafe to reopen in new location

Kennewick, WA — A Tri-Cities culinary staple is coming back after closing its doors in November. China Cafe spent nearly 40 years inside the recognizable former Pizza Hut on N. Ely St. off Highway 395. Now, according to the Marineland Village owner, they will re-open in Marineland Village at 201 S. Edison St.
TRI-CITIES, WA
EDNPub

Umatilla County commissioners approve Rock It quarry expansion

HERMISTON — Umatilla County commissioners at the Wednesday, June 1, board meeting approved a request to expand a Hermiston-area rock quarry. Quarry owner Wade Aylett requested to expand a previously approved aggregate quarry, Rock It No. 2. He also asked to add the site to the Umatilla County Comprehensive Plan list of Goal 5 protected significant sites.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Design#Railroads#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Port Of Pasco#Port#The Tri Cities
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Selah-Moxee Canal dedicated

While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water. One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
MOXEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
nbcrightnow.com

Unlicensed man in Richland ordered to stop practicing medicine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington secretary of health ordered Sami Anwar to stop practicing medicine in the state and pay $1,000. The cease and desist is due to Anwar serving as chief operating officer at a medical center despite having no credentials. He is reported to have intervened in medical care.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Power Restored, Roads Normal After Major Storm Hits Wenatchee Area

Power and travel are back to normal after a heavy storm blew through the Wenatchee area Sunday afternoon. At one point, hundreds of Chelan and Douglas PUD customers were without power, and both No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon Roads in Wenatchee were closed during the storm. Data from the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima restaurants open new locations

• The recently remodeled Taco Bell at 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard has reopened. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, staying open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The dining room is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Call 509-453-5665.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Body discovered in Walla Walla River identified

WALLULA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was located by a fisherman Sunday at about 1 p.m. in the Walla Walla River. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said deputies, detectives and members of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5 arrived and recovered the remains.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy