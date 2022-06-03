ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Celebrities taking in Warriors' Game 1 loss against Celtics include Jay-Z, Spike Lee and Barry Bonds

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Warriors' NBA Finals opener against the Celtics brought many big names out to Chase...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s Stephen Curry take won’t please Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green couldn’t help but mention Kevin Durant once again while praising Stephen Curry. Curry was incredible for the Warriors once again in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, scoring 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field–including 5-of-12 from deep. He also had six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in an all-around effort to help the Dubs win, 107-88.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
California Entertainment
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s dad throws shade at Celtics in support of LeBron James, Lakers

The Boston Celtics hope to take a major step towards winning an NBA title on Sunday when they face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. If the Celtics win this series, then they will make NBA history by becoming the first franchise to win 18 titles. Klay Thompson’s dad, Mychal Thompson, is definitely hoping that this isn’t going to be the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Jay Z
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Warriors Game 1#The Boston Celtics#Chase Center#Giants#Nba Hall Of Famers#Journey#Abc#Unitedmasters
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy