The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. Colorado completed its sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory in Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Artturi Lehkonen buried the overtime winner, and the Avalanche will now await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO