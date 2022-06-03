Accused Bronx park rapist arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in a Bronx park at knifepoint two days earlier, police said.

Christopher Martinez, 19, was charged with multiple counts including rape and robbery in connection with the disturbing Tuesday morning attack inside St. Mary’s Park, the NYPD said.

Martinez allegedly waited outside the 38-year-old victim’s Mott Haven apartment, and when she came outside, he brandished a knife and forced her to follow him into the nearby park where he allegedly raped her, police said.

The suspect also allegedly stole the woman’s debit card, which he used to make a $3 purchase at a bodega, according to detectives.

Police do not believe Martinez and the woman knew each other.

The victim was in stable condition after being hospitalized, authorities said.

Martinez was also hit with 11 other charges, including attempted murder for allegedly stabbing someone, in connection to a crime spree dating back to February 22, police sources said.