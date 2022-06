If you end up in Las Vegas and are having a “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” type of vacation, your chaotic plans might not hit the same. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on May 19 Las Vegas chapels that provide Elvis Presley-themed weddings were served with a cease and desist letter. The letter went into full detail banning the use of “Elvis Presley’s name, likeness, voice image and other elements of Elvis Presley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise and otherwise.” The cease and desist was allegedly served by the Authentic Brands Group, “which licenses Elvis Presley-related merchandise,” shared the publication.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO