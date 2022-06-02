Kennedy Douglass pushes Fowlerville past Portland St. Patrick in Softball Classic

LANSING — Kennedy Douglass felt like she had a point to prove.

As the Fowlerville senior watched the Portland St. Patrick softball team give an intentional pass to teammate Tori Briggs to load the bases, she was eager to make the Shamrocks pay.

"It kind of (made) me want to hit the ball more because they think that I can't hit it because they walked the girl in front of me," Douglass said.

Douglass got the result she wanted, delivering a go-ahead two-run single.

And that proved to be the winning hit for Fowlerville, which advanced to the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic title game with a 5-4 win over Division 4 No. 7-ranked Portland St. Patrick.

Douglass' hit came with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and helped the Gladiators (24-8) answer after the Shamrocks had taken the lead in the previous inning.

"Kennedy has had big hits for us all year," Fowlerville coach Brad Ryan said. "It was awesome.

"She's a leader. She's calming for us. You don't see her demeanor change too much. She's here to play every pitch, every day, no matter the situation — close game, game we're up, game we're down. Her demeanor is not going to change and everybody sees that."

That included Fowlerville senior pitcher Halle Dargie, who knew Douglass was going to come through when she stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.

"She's a beast. She's literally a beast," Dargie said. "That catch at third base that she caught that was (close to the ground) and a liner was perfect. Her hits — she always comes in clutch and in phenomenal situations so every time she's up to bat I have that good feeling."

Dargie made sure that run was enough and worked out of trouble in the seventh to help Fowlerville secure the win.

Portland St. Patrick had runners on second and third in the seventh when Dargie recorded a strikeout to win the game and send the Gladiators to Monday's title game against DeWitt.

Lydia Meredith had a two-run home run to lead Portland St. Patrick, which scored its other two runs on a throwing error.

Ashlee Dailey, Tori Briggs and Josie Cruz added RBIs for Fowlerville.

