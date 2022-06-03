Fairport and Canandaigua win Sectional championships in boys lax

The sixth annual Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk is coming up June 19, commemorating the date in 1865 when America's last slaves were freed. The event starts at 1 p.m. at Genesee Valley Park. The race costs $25 per person in advance and $30 the day of the race. A $10 virtual race is also being offered.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO