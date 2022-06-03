ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Fairport and Canandaigua win Sectional championships in boys lax

By Daniel Fetes
WUHF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Raiders took the lead eight seconds into...

foxrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUHF

Juneteenth 5K to benefit Civil Rights Heritage Park

The sixth annual Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk is coming up June 19, commemorating the date in 1865 when America's last slaves were freed. The event starts at 1 p.m. at Genesee Valley Park. The race costs $25 per person in advance and $30 the day of the race. A $10 virtual race is also being offered.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Corning Museum of Glass offers summer fun

Looking for somewhere to go on a quick summer day trip? The Corning Museum of Glass has something for the entire family. The museum offers glassblowing and flameworking demonstrations, and is even bringing back its glass breaking demo. The museum's extended summer hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Labor Day.
CORNING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy