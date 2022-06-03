Schwindel, Contreras and Happ homer as Cubs top Cards 7-5
CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel launched a long solo homer and doubled among his three hits and the Chicago Cubs topped the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 for their third straight victory.
Willson Contreras went deep for the third time in four games and Ian Happ also homered to help Chicago end the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.
St. Louis has also won five in a row at Wrigley Field dating to last July. Paul Goldschmidt doubled to extend his hitting streak to 24 games and reached safely for a career-best 38th consecutive game.
Keegan Thompson allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for a win in his fourth straight outing.
