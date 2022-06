Former Rock Bridge and Missouri State star Isiaih Mosley is coming home. Mosley announced via social media Monday that he has committed to transfer to Mizzou. A two-year starter for the Bears, Mosley burst onto the scene in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.4 points per game, including two 40-point games. Mosley led the Bears to a two-seed in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this season and an NIT bid.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO