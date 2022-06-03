Clovis High teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old changes plea

Amanda Hubble was expected to face a judge for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, but that didn't happen.

The Clovis High educator was facing four counts related to having sex with a minor - and initially pleaded not guilty.

But with her alleged victim and his parents in the courtroom, Hubble entered a plea of no contest to two of the charges. The other two were dismissed.

Because of the no-contest plea, the judge is required to impose a minimum of ten years of mandatory sex offender registration.

Clovis police arrested Hubble in December of 2021. Detectives said one of her 17-year-old students described two sexual encounters -- one in her car and another in her house.

Action News uncovered the search warrant police filed to seize Hubble's bed sheets, comforter, and clothing.

In the affidavit, investigators say records from the teen's phone and Snapchat show Hubble and the boy professing their love for each other.

Their secret started to unravel when he came home one night and found the door to his house locked and his father ready to confront him.

Legal analyst Tony Capozzi previously told Action News the evidence police had was strong.

"Here's a school teacher who, really, it's forbidden to do what she did," he said. "He is 17 years old, close to being an adult, but he's not an adult. She should've known better. There's no question about that."

Hubble's attorney, Kent Hamlin, declined to comment, saying it's not appropriate to speak about the plea until after the sentencing.

Hubble is due back in court for sentencing on July 27th. She faces an expected punishment of house arrest with electronic monitoring for up to a year but no initial state prison time.

Hubble's teaching credential is already suspended for misconduct and Clovis Unified has her on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.