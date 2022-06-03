ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis High teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old changes plea

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oM4wJ_0fz0IFqh00

Amanda Hubble was expected to face a judge for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, but that didn't happen.

The Clovis High educator was facing four counts related to having sex with a minor - and initially pleaded not guilty.

But with her alleged victim and his parents in the courtroom, Hubble entered a plea of no contest to two of the charges. The other two were dismissed.

Because of the no-contest plea, the judge is required to impose a minimum of ten years of mandatory sex offender registration.

Clovis police arrested Hubble in December of 2021. Detectives said one of her 17-year-old students described two sexual encounters -- one in her car and another in her house.

Action News uncovered the search warrant police filed to seize Hubble's bed sheets, comforter, and clothing.

In the affidavit, investigators say records from the teen's phone and Snapchat show Hubble and the boy professing their love for each other.

Their secret started to unravel when he came home one night and found the door to his house locked and his father ready to confront him.

Legal analyst Tony Capozzi previously told Action News the evidence police had was strong.

"Here's a school teacher who, really, it's forbidden to do what she did," he said. "He is 17 years old, close to being an adult, but he's not an adult. She should've known better. There's no question about that."

Hubble's attorney, Kent Hamlin, declined to comment, saying it's not appropriate to speak about the plea until after the sentencing.

Hubble is due back in court for sentencing on July 27th. She faces an expected punishment of house arrest with electronic monitoring for up to a year but no initial state prison time.

Hubble's teaching credential is already suspended for misconduct and Clovis Unified has her on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex#Violent Crime#Action News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy