Police Monday sought the public’s help to identify a man who robbed an adult novelty store at gunpoint in the Westchester area of South Los Angeles. The man entered the store, located in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and West 84th Street, near Westchester Park, about 10:50 p.m. on April 18 and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at an employee while demanding “all the money” out of a cash register, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO