Joplin, MO

Nevada spoils home opener for Joplin Outlaws

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Griffons break a 0-0 tie with a five-run sixth inning. The Outlaws’ Max...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

koamnewsnow.com

St. Joe hands Joplin shutout loss

Joplin falls to St. Joe 10-0 in eight innings. The Outlaws move to 2-2 on the season and hit the road for their first away game tomorrow against Nevada. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin stays hot; beats Des Moines for second straight night

WATCH: Joplin beats Des Moines for the second straight night. The Outlaws win 14-4 on Saturday. They’ve now scored 24 runs in their last two games. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

MSSU soccer builds chemistry ahead of first season under coach Boswell

JOPLIN, Mo. – This offseason is an important time for Missouri Southern women’s soccer. The Lions are under new leadership and they’re focusing on building relationships and chemistry ahead of the fall season. “I think once I have their trust and confidence, they’ll work harder for me...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Let’s check out some May rain totals

It’s already been a wet June, but May had some impressive numbers. Above, you can see the National Weather Service’s observations for our area in May. Rain amounts ranged between 6 inches and as much as 15 inches in some spots. The National Weather Service doesn’t have observation...
JOPLIN, MO

