Travs outscore Cardinals 16-5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Arkansas Thursday night at Hammons Field.

And it was 2-1 Arkansas in the second when Tanner Kirwer takes this deep to left, it’s gone, a three run blast and it’s 5-1 Travs.

It was 6-1 when Springfield tried a little magic, Jordan Walker takes this deep to left center, over the Hermann Lumber sign and gone, nice catch kid, 6-2.

Next batter is Moises Gomez, and he does the same thing, same part of the ballyard, different kid makes the catch on the berm, that’s Moises’ 19th homer of the season, ties him with Aaron Judge to lead all of baseball in homers.

But Arkansas outscores the Cards 16-5.

