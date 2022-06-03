ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

TDCJ: Escaped Inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed five people and stole truck in Leon County

By Runako Gee
 4 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – According to TDCJ, five people were found murdered in Leon County near the area where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was last seen in May.

While investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults and three children.

Law enforcement says the five people were seen earlier Thursday, so they believe Lopez killed them later in the day.

TDCJ says the family is from the Houston area.

A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the residence. It is believed that escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed.

Those with information on the suspect can call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477, or 936-437-5171. Lopez is approximately 6’0”, weighs 190 pounds. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.

