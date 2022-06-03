ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

ESCAPEE BELIEVED TO BE IN CUSTODY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office say...

Overnight gunfire critically wounds woman, shatters car windows

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who fired gunshots in a Southwest Side neighborhood early Monday morning, striking and critically wounding a woman and shattering the windows of at least one car. A preliminary police report says the victim was among a group of...
Vitesco Technologies employee in custody following shooting threat

(Seguin) — A 20-year-old Vitesco Technologies employee has found himself behind bars after threating to shoot inside of the workplace. Seguin Police officials on Sunday, May 29th, they received a call for threats that were found written on a facilities wall of Vitesco, formerly Continental. They say the threat read “gonna shoot this warehouse on June 4, 2022.”
Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One of the first people shot at by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community. Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month.
Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
