55-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Robbery of Capitol Heights McDonald’s Robbery

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old and two 16-year-old juvenile males have been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings that took place in D.C. on Saturday. DC Police say in the first incident, the suspects approached the victims seated in a car around 9:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of Champlain Street NW.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO