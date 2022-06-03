Ukrainian Man Stabbed Because He ‘Looked Russian’ in New York City

A tale of stabbings, shootings, robberies, and a mayor too busy playing Mr. Hollywood to realize Gotham is burning. In a shameful attempt to assuage the citizens of New York, the media and Mayor Adams have repeatedly pointed out that crime isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Somehow, continually falling on a statistic that is 40 years old has done little to calm the nerves of New Yorkers or convince them Mayor Adams is prepared to tackle the obstacles ahead (even if crime and violence are down over 80% since 1980).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO