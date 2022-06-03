ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Seek Suspect in South Street Society Hill Shooting

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia have released a video of surveillance footage that...

CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Suspects Wanted In Car Robbery At Gas Station In Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Northwest Philadelphia. Investigators say a man was held at gunpoint at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue last Thursday. Police say the suspects stole the victim’s 2016 Nissan Rogue before driving away from the scene. If you have any information contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: Man ambushed, carjacked at gunpoint outside Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was the victim of a robbery Thursday morning. The man was walking to his car at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when he was approached by two men. One suspect waited outside for at least 10 minutes while the victim played video slot machines inside, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amber Alert suspect at-large after child found safe in Philadelphia

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to look for the York woman who stole a car with a toddler inside on Sunday afternoon, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after 2-year-old Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, but the search for Maria McKenzie […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Being Shot 9 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot nine times in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 7th Street. Police said the teen was rushed to the Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No weapons were recovered, police said. There’s no word if there have been any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Announces Pedestrian, Vehicular Traffic Restrictions Following Mass Shooting On South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia has announced vehicle and traffic restrictions following the South Street mass shooting. Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, there will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic between Front and 6th Streets from Bainbridge to Lombard Streets until 6 a.m. on Monday. BREAKING: pic.twitter.com/nvq1nKsw1j — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) June 5, 2022 The order comes after a mass shooting on South Street that killed three people and injured 12 others. #BREAKING: @PhillyPolice have set up unprecedented pedestrian and vehicle restrictions along South South one night after a mass shooting here. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MueVJfvWWI — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) June 5, 2022 At a press conference on Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment. On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.  Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
