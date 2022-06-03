Gunman Takes Money and Cartons of Cigs during New Castle Armed Robbery

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 3:15AM the complainant was robbed at gunpoint while he was coming out of a gas station at 8965 Ridge Ave. The complainant stated he was inside the gas station for 20 minutes playing the video slot machines. When he left and walked to his car two black males approached him at gunpoint and robbed him. The males took his wallet and his keys to his Silver 2016 Nissan Rogue. The offenders then got into the complainant’s car and fled south bound on Old Line Road.

