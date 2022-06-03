ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Couple Arrested for April Robbery of Wilmington Family Dollar

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE – A couple wanted for the robbery of a Wilmington Family Dollar...

Related
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle man arrested for tobacco store robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested and charged 56-year old Donald Gladden of New Castle in connection with a string of tobacco store hold ups in the New Castle area. Troopers say Gladden was arrested Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022, after he crashed his pick up truck on Landers Lane following a pursuit.
NEW CASTLE, DE
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WDEL 1150AM

3 injured - 1 critically - in East Side shooting in Wilmington

A shooting in Wilmington's East Side left three people injured, including one man in critical condition, city authorities announced Monday. According to Wilmington Police, a shooting incident around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 900 block of Lombard Street critically injured a 22-year-old man and also sent two 17-year-old boys to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown. According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m. Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
#Robbery#Wilmington Family Dollar#Banner#Banks#The Delaware State Police
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Newark-Area Convenience Store Clerk Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark gas station that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:08 a.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun, demanded money, and handed the employee a bag to fill.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Sought In Brazen Robbery Of New Castle Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

