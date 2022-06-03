Suspect Who Killed 71-Year-Old With Gardening Tool Gets 22 Years in Prison

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police says a 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area of Siebert Place for the report of a person shot around 8 p.m. They found Angel Alvalle, a city resident, who was shot at least once in the torso area. He was taken to URMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO