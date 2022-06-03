ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Shot Multiple Times, Killed in Glen Burnie

By Jeff Jones
 4 days ago
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police are attempting to identify a male who was shot...

Eye On Annapolis

Shots Fired In Two Annapolis Communities 36-Minutes Apart

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of shots being fired in neighborhoods within a 36-minute time span. On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 12:22 am, Annapolis police were called to the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community for a report of shots being fired. Officers located evidence that it was indeed gunfire and one home was damaged. There were no reported injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman & Ellicott City Man Killed In Howard County Crashes, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman and an Ellicott City man were killed Monday in a pair of unrelated traffic crashes, authorities said. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the ramp connecting Interstate 95 and Route 175 in Elkridge for a two-vehicle crash, Howard County Police said. When they arrived, officers determined that the driver of a Honda Civic had run a red light and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra heading west on I-75, police said. The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett of Baltimore, died at the scene. The Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. About 8 a.m., a passerby tipped police off to a body in the woods on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City. Investigators believe the victim, 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick of Ellicott City, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot after police disperse large fight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing a large fight in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd. Police said as the crowd cleared, officers heard a single gunshot and found a 31-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
thebharatexpressnews.com

Suburban Baltimore cop shot dead after exchanging gunfire with suspect

A Maryland police officer was shot and treated Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was shot in Towson after responding to a call inside an apartment complex at 8:40 p.m. when they encountered an armed suspect, according to TBEN Baltimore. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, which left one officer...
CBS Baltimore

Officer Released From Hospital Following Police-Involved Shooting In Towson Apartment Building

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in Towson on Saturday was released from the hospital Sunday, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police provided an update on the officer’s status on Sunday evening, noting that the officer was still receiving treatment for his injuries. About three hours later, the Baltimore County Police Department shared footage of the officer leaving the hospital on its social media account. #BCoPD members show their support tonight for a fellow officer who was injured Saturday night while responding to a call in the Towson area. He was released from the hospital earlier this...
TOWSON, MD
