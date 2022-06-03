ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police identify man shot and killed in St. Johns

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

ST. JOHNS, Ore. — Police on Thursday identified a 62-year-old Portland...

katu.com

KATU.com

Man hurt after stabbing in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A witness told KATU that a fight had broken out beforehand. She said she heard the suspect yelling homophobic slurs at the victim...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Person found dead on I-84 eastbound in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Interstate 84 eastbound in Portland Sunday morning to investigate reports of a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian. Reports came in at about 8:20 a.m. for a pedestrian being struck by a driver on I-84 eastbound near the Sandy Boulevard overpass. Arriving officers said...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

I-84 shut down in Portland for hours Sunday after deadly crash

Police say pedestrian who jumped from Sandy Boulevard overpass died at the sceneInterstate 84 was shut down for nearly three hours Sunday morning, June 5, after someone reportedly jumped from an overpass, causing a traffic collision. Portland Police said officers responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, near the Sandy Boulevard overpass. The pedestrian died at the scene. The Major Crash Team was activated and I-84 was closed as investigators responded to the scene. An initial investigation indicated the victim jumped from the overpass in an apparent suicide, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson confirmed Sunday afternoon. Additional information has not yet been released. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Person Dead After Being Hit By Car On Interstate 84

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died after being hit by a car on Interstate 84 near Northeast 33rd Avenue at the Sandy Blvd. overpass on Sunday morning. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 8:15am. The freeway was closed for about three hours. The person has not...
SANDY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Bee

Two people injured in yet another Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
987thebull.com

Suspect Charged In Two Portland Murders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Coroner's Staff Uses Trained Dog to Find Missing People, Bodies

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office has a new volunteer team member — a cadaver dog to help find missing people or their bodies. Ember, a 2-year-old German shepherd rescue, and handler Rebecca Fieken, recently received certification for several tracking and searching skills, according to coroner's office press release. Fieken,...
kptv.com

Vancouver police looking for man who disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances’

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” this week. The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Jordan Vossenkemper, who reportedly went missing from his Vancouver apartment between June 1st and 2nd, 2022. Vossenkemper...

