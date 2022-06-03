Police identify man shot and killed in St. Johns

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is hurt after a broad daylight stabbing in downtown Portland. The Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 the organization “Clean and Safe” reported a stabbing in the area of Couch and Broadway on Monday. One woman who spoke with FOX 12...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A witness told KATU that a fight had broken out beforehand. She said she heard the suspect yelling homophobic slurs at the victim...
Police say pedestrian who jumped from Sandy Boulevard overpass died at the sceneInterstate 84 was shut down for nearly three hours Sunday morning, June 5, after someone reportedly jumped from an overpass, causing a traffic collision. Portland Police said officers responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, near the Sandy Boulevard overpass. The pedestrian died at the scene. The Major Crash Team was activated and I-84 was closed as investigators responded to the scene. An initial investigation indicated the victim jumped from the overpass in an apparent suicide, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson confirmed Sunday afternoon. Additional information has not yet been released. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
Police arrested a 25-year-old Portland man after he allegedly took a stolen boat on a joyride along the Columbia River late Thursday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Andrew Marcus Belsher was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but additional charges may be added in the future,...
SEASIDE, Ore. — A driver was charged with DUII after crashing into a Seaside patrol car that had been pulled over for a traffic stop on Sunday, police said. On Sunday just before 11:20 p.m., a Seaside police officer had stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry along U.S. Hwy 101 - south of Beerman Creek Lane.
HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Washington County Major Crimes Team (MCT) is investigating the third in-custody death at the Washington County Jail in the last two months. The latest death came on Wednesday June 1st when a 51-year old man died in the holding area nearly 15 hours upon arrival.
Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office has a new volunteer team member — a cadaver dog to help find missing people or their bodies. Ember, a 2-year-old German shepherd rescue, and handler Rebecca Fieken, recently received certification for several tracking and searching skills, according to coroner's office press release. Fieken,...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” this week. The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Jordan Vossenkemper, who reportedly went missing from his Vancouver apartment between June 1st and 2nd, 2022. Vossenkemper...
A judge Friday sentenced a man to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of two other people from a barrage of bullets fired as concertgoers streamed out of the Moda Center in 2018. “Your choice...
