Historic railroad caboose arrives in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a project that was months in the making , and it officially crossed the finish line on Thursday.

An antique train caboose arrived in Pana as a nod to the town’s history as a hub of train travel. So far, organizers have covered the expenses of hauling the caboose to Pana, but they still have ways to go when it comes to rennovations.

“From the youngest to the oldest people in Pana, everybody responded and everybody came forth and really pitched in,” said organizer Tom Latonis. “I think that it’s a great day for Pana.”

Once it’s set, the caboose will be on display for the public to get an up-close look at the historic railroad car. Latonis said that it will also be decorated for holidays like Halloween and Christmas in hopes of becoming a Pana city attraction.

