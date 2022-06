ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for violating an extended protective order after she was seen at a motel where she allegedly threatened to kill an employee. Jan. L. DeLauer, 73, was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the motel after being arrested in February 2021 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and destroying the property of another. According to a police statement she wielded a large stick and threatened to take the employee’s “head off” with it. She had also slashed the employee’s tires, the report said.

ELKO, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO