Denver, CO

Francouz, Kadri lead Avs to 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri had three assists in a 2:04 span in the second period, backup Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots for his second career playoff shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference...

www.foxsports.com

markerzone.com

JARED BEDNAR SPEAKS ON KANE HIT, KADRI'S STATUS POST GAME

Nazem Kadri left Game 3 after a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane. With Edmonton trailing two (now three) games to zero, Kane seemingly tried to shake up the Avalanche by taking shot at one of their key forwards. He was successful, as he took Kadri out of the game in exchange for a five-minute major that resulted in zero goals. Though, Colorado would emerge victorious. Here is the hit for reference:
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
NHL
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE GETS MAJOR PENALTY FOR CROSS CHECK ON NAZEM KADRI

It didn't take long for the action to get underway in game three of the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Just 38 seconds into the game, Connor McDavid opened the game with a goal. Not quite 30 seconds later, teammate Evander Kane was handed a five minute major for a cross check on Nazem Kadri. Here's the cross check. Kadri went to the back.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

OILERS TO TERMINATE GOALTENDER'S CONTRACT; HEADING BACK TO RUSSIA NEXT SEASON

When their playoff run ends, the Edmonton Oilers will announce that they've terminated the contract of 23-year-old netminder Ilya Konovalov. The Yaroslavl (Russia) native was Edmonton's third round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of five season in the KHL, Konovalov signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers last spring, but his time in their organization is coming to a close, as mentioned.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane to have hearing for boarding Nazem Kadri

Kadri is expected to miss at least the remainder of the series against the Oilers, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game. Bednar was heavily critical of the hit. “He’ll be out through this series at least, if not longer,” he said. “The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey, from behind, eight feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”
NHL
markerzone.com

EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
NHL
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI LEFT ROGERS PLACE IN A CAST LAST NIGHT

After a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane, Nazem Kadri left Game 3 with an upper-body injury. The extent of the injury was unknown, but Head Coach Jared Bednar confirmed he's out for at least this series, probably longer. He also called it the dirtiest play in hockey. This morning Irfan...
NHL
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avalanche aim to finish West final vs. Oilers without Kadri

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri is a major reason the Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades. They'll have to take that step without him. Kadri is out for at least the rest of...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Oilers 4-2 Loss to the Avalanche

Last night, the Colorado Avalanche best the Edmnton Oilers by a score of 4-2 to win Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Finals. In this post, I’ll look at three takeaways from the game. Takeaway One: It Wasn’t Mike Smith’s Fault. Say what you want...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lightning's Palat has knack for delivering in playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat’s role in the success of the Tampa Bay Lightning doesn’t garner a lot of attention. However the star-laden, two-time defending Stanley Cup champions reject the notion that he’s not one of their top players. A quiet, reserved forward who’s part...
TAMPA, FL

