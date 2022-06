The Gators found themselves in a very tough spot in the bottom of the first inning against Oklahoma on Sunday evening. Sophomore southpaw Timmy Manning wasn’t able to recreate the special start that he turned in against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament last week. He hit the first batter of the game and then walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases with nobody out.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO