Smith and Daugherty team up to help Liberty sweep West

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police say a man died after he was shot early Saturday evening. Now they believe they have the man responsible behind bars. First responders were called to 1913 Central Avenue in Dubuque just before 7:00pm Saturday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wounds. He was rushed to MercyOne Dubuque where he was pronounced dead.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO