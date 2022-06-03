Smith and Daugherty team up to help Liberty sweep West

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The intersection of 3rd Avenue and 1st Street SE will be closed starting today, June 6th, for storm sewer improvements. This work is in conjunction with permanent flood protection for the city. The intersection will be closed in all directions. The work...
Maple Grove Elementary School received a major facelift. Construction was carried out by the Cedar Rapids Facilities Department. Furniture and instructional material are currently being moved in to the new Maple Grove building. Iowa's News Now spoke with Jonathan Galbraith, manager of Buildings and Grounds. Galbraith tells Iowa's News Now,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police and Fire successfully pulled a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids. Witnesses saw it all happen around 5:35pm Saturday evening just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities say they grabbed 33-year-old Christian Murphy as he was clinging to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The CR Pride Parade kicked off its inaugural event in Cedar Rapids Saturday. With a parade route ending just across from Czech Village, many turned out to watch the floats and displays. Organizers say they were thrilled to organize in-person events again after years of pandemic restrictions.
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police say a man died after he was shot early Saturday evening. Now they believe they have the man responsible behind bars. First responders were called to 1913 Central Avenue in Dubuque just before 7:00pm Saturday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wounds. He was rushed to MercyOne Dubuque where he was pronounced dead.
McGREGOR, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was killed in an early morning fire in their home in McGregor on Sunday. The Mar-Mac Police Department says the fire was reported around 6:20 am in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people lived in the residence, however one...
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police say a Dubuque woman is lucky to be alive after she was stabbed in the neck. Police were called to 157 W 23rd Street in Dubuque Friday night around 7:15pm. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Melissa Honeyfield outside with a white bed sheet held to her neck. First responders say Honeyfield had a puncture wound in her neck that was two inches wide.
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A former Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged following a traffic stop that occurred this past winter. Deputy Klint Bentley stopped a car in rural Buchanan County for speeding on February 4th, 2022. Bentley asked the female driver to show him her...
