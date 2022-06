Ann Meredith (Lohry) Smith, 43, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Plymouth United Church of Christ, at 4126 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. All are welcome to attend. Ann was born April 22,...

