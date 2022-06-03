ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

14-year-old Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after first-ever spell-off

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Texas' 14-year-old Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night in a historic spell-off.

Harini, an eighth grader from San Antonio, bested 12-year-old Vikram Raju, a seventh grader from Denver.

"It is my fourth time at the bee and this is just such a dream -- and well, I am just overwhelmed," Harini said after the win.

For the first time in the nearly 100-year history of the competition, the winner was decided in a spell-off, which saw the two finalists face off to see who could spell the most words correctly in 90 seconds.

Harini successfully spelled 21 words, while Vikram spelled 15.

Harini was initially eliminated in the word meaning round, which was brought back to the competition this year, but was reinstated after judges concluded that the definition she gave for the word "pullulation" could be construed as correct.

This marked the first time the event was held fully in person since 2019, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 234 spellers aged 7-14 from throughout the country participated in the three-day event.

