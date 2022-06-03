Shakamak baseball ready for another deep state tourney run

The Terre Haute North boys golf team fired a 322 to win a second straight sectional championship. The Patriots beat their rivals Terre Haute South by one stroke. Sullivan shot a 335. All three schools will advance on to regionls. Terre Haute South's Nick Winning was the low medalist with...
CASEY, IL. (WTHI) - Here's a cool story!. There is a single American flag traveling across the country as we speak. On Sunday, it made a stop in Casey, Illinois. It is part of an event called the Old Glory Relay. Team Red, White, and Blue is a non-profit that...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All three Vigo County High Schools had their graduation ceremonies on Sunday!. Hundreds of impressive new graduates lined up to receive this honor!. West Vigo students walked across the stage first. Their ceremony was a 1 p.m. in the Green Dome. Terre Haute North students...
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to boost Indiana's workforce readiness. On Monday, the Duke Energy Foundation announced more than $330,000 in training grants. The money will support workforce development and educational programs statewide. Here are the groups that are receiving money near us. $5,000 - The...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill is officially open for the season, and people got low to Flo Rida for the first big concert!. The Mill had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday evening to kick off a concert-filled summer. People from all over the Wabash Valley made their way to...
CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching four miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new Trolley Tours. The brand new Trolley Tours were...
KNOX COUNTY (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a man believed to be in extreme danger. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye. Frye is from Vincennes, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 3 at 2 p.m. Frye is...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After Saturday night's Powerball drawing, someone in the Wabash Valley may be thousands of dollars richer. Hoosier Lottery says a Poweball ticket worth $50,000 was bought at Casey's in Riley. If you bought a ticket at that gas station, give it another look. The winning...
ROSEDALE, Ind. - Kids are officially getting out of school and what better time to enjoy a fun summer festival!. The Rosedale Strawberry Festival has been going on for nearly 30 years now. All weekend long, folks had a chance to enjoy a bit of everything. From live music to...
'We're really just trying to bring awareness and decrease isolation' - Locals celebrate at Pride Festival. June is pride month and one local community is coming together to celebrate. Hundreds of folks lined Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute to commemorate the occasion.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many Vigo County roads are in need of some major improvements but with the recent spike in inflation it's becoming very difficult to accomplish that. Vigo county commissioners' goal for 2022 was to pave 30 miles of road throughout Vigo county. Now with the record breaking...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization says it could use your help. Vigo County CASA will soon be hosting a shoe drive. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The organization helps kids through the court system. Starting next week, you can drop off new shoes so...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We can now tell you more than 2500 people showed up this weekend for Terre Haute's first pride festival. The Pride Center hosted it. June is Pride Month. While it's a chance for many to celebrate advocacy, that advocacy deals with some difficult conversations. The...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People all over the nation are quitting their jobs due to low pay, lack of benefits, and zero job security. It is being referred to as "The Great Resignation," and it's contributing to an increase in people pursuing union jobs. According to the latest Gallup...
