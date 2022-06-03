ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, IN

Shakamak baseball ready for another deep state tourney run

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shakamak baseball team Saturday faces Rising Sun in a 1A regional...

WTHI

TH North boys golf wins second straight sectional title

The Terre Haute North boys golf team fired a 322 to win a second straight sectional championship. The Patriots beat their rivals Terre Haute South by one stroke. Sullivan shot a 335. All three schools will advance on to regionls. Terre Haute South's Nick Winning was the low medalist with...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Old Glory Relay makes a stop in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, IL. (WTHI) - Here's a cool story!. There is a single American flag traveling across the country as we speak. On Sunday, it made a stop in Casey, Illinois. It is part of an event called the Old Glory Relay. Team Red, White, and Blue is a non-profit that...
CASEY, IL
WTHI

VCSC high school graduation ceremonies are a success

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All three Vigo County High Schools had their graduation ceremonies on Sunday!. Hundreds of impressive new graduates lined up to receive this honor!. West Vigo students walked across the stage first. Their ceremony was a 1 p.m. in the Green Dome. Terre Haute North students...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Organizations receive extra funding through the Duke Energy Foundation

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to boost Indiana's workforce readiness. On Monday, the Duke Energy Foundation announced more than $330,000 in training grants. The money will support workforce development and educational programs statewide. Here are the groups that are receiving money near us. $5,000 - The...
Morristown, IN
WTHI

The Mill opens for the season with Flo Rida concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill is officially open for the season, and people got low to Flo Rida for the first big concert!. The Mill had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday evening to kick off a concert-filled summer. People from all over the Wabash Valley made their way to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Trolley Tours are officially running in Casey

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching four miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new Trolley Tours. The brand new Trolley Tours were...
CASEY, IL
WTHI

Introducing Trolley Tours

Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching 4 miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new trolley tours.
CASEY, IL
WTHI

Missing Knox County man located as officials end Silver Alert

KNOX COUNTY (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a man believed to be in extreme danger. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye. Frye is from Vincennes, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 3 at 2 p.m. Frye is...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Rosedale Strawberry Festival wraps up another year of fun!

ROSEDALE, Ind. - Kids are officially getting out of school and what better time to enjoy a fun summer festival!. The Rosedale Strawberry Festival has been going on for nearly 30 years now. All weekend long, folks had a chance to enjoy a bit of everything. From live music to...
ROSEDALE, IN
WTHI

First-ever Pride Fest comes to Terre Haute

'We're really just trying to bring awareness and decrease isolation' - Locals celebrate at Pride Festival. June is pride month and one local community is coming together to celebrate. Hundreds of folks lined Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute to commemorate the occasion.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Inflation making it difficult to repair roads in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many Vigo County roads are in need of some major improvements but with the recent spike in inflation it's becoming very difficult to accomplish that. Vigo county commissioners' goal for 2022 was to pave 30 miles of road throughout Vigo county. Now with the record breaking...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CASA set to host its shoe drive - here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization says it could use your help. Vigo County CASA will soon be hosting a shoe drive. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The organization helps kids through the court system. Starting next week, you can drop off new shoes so...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

