Casey-Westfield ready for softball state finals

(OLNEY) The Wabash Valley College High School Bass Fishing Invitational is this coming Saturday, on East Fork Lake, at the north edge of Olney. With the hour long check-in from 4:15 to 5:15 early that morning, the tournament will run from 5:30 to 11:30, with the cost at only $40 per two person team with a limit of 40 teams. Awards go to the top three teams, plus a Big Bass Award. Teams can pre-register by contacting the Wabash Valley College Bass Coach Todd Gill. Area high school anglers that sign up by today, this June 3rd, will get a free tournament t-shirt. Call at 263-8633 or send an email to Coach Gill at wvcbass@iecc.edu.

OLNEY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO