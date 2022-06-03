ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey, IL

Casey-Westfield ready for softball state finals

WTHI
 4 days ago

For the first time since 2007 the Casey-Westfield softball team has...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

TH North boys golf wins second straight sectional title

The Terre Haute North boys golf team fired a 322 to win a second straight sectional championship. The Patriots beat their rivals Terre Haute South by one stroke. Sullivan shot a 335. All three schools will advance on to regionls. Terre Haute South's Nick Winning was the low medalist with...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
freedom929.com

TOURNAMENT ON EAST FORK LAKE

(OLNEY) The Wabash Valley College High School Bass Fishing Invitational is this coming Saturday, on East Fork Lake, at the north edge of Olney. With the hour long check-in from 4:15 to 5:15 early that morning, the tournament will run from 5:30 to 11:30, with the cost at only $40 per two person team with a limit of 40 teams. Awards go to the top three teams, plus a Big Bass Award. Teams can pre-register by contacting the Wabash Valley College Bass Coach Todd Gill. Area high school anglers that sign up by today, this June 3rd, will get a free tournament t-shirt. Call at 263-8633 or send an email to Coach Gill at wvcbass@iecc.edu.
OLNEY, IL
WCIA

Champaign native to compete on 'Jeopardy'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you're a fan of the show "Jeopardy," you might recognize a contestant next week. Champaign native Eric Ahasic is crossing it off of his bucket list. His parents, Tom and Mary Ahasic, say the 2012 U of I grad has always been bright and a fan of trivia. So when […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Our Vermilion County Hero For June is Melissa Spencer

This month's Vermilion County Hero is Melissa Spencer, a RN at Carle in Danville. She was nominated by Amanda Hardwick, who spoke about Melissa's dedication to her patients before self. Melissa talks about how it was her mother that guided her towards a career in nursing which she...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/6/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,605 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 47 additional deaths since the week before. It was the second straight week the state saw a decline in new cases, showing that 19 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 and 31 additional counties are now at the Medium Community Level. For more, go to dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Old Glory Relay makes a stop in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, IL. (WTHI) - Here's a cool story!. There is a single American flag traveling across the country as we speak. On Sunday, it made a stop in Casey, Illinois. It is part of an event called the Old Glory Relay. Team Red, White, and Blue is a non-profit that...
CASEY, IL
WTHI

The Mill opens for the season with Flo Rida concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill is officially open for the season, and people got low to Flo Rida for the first big concert!. The Mill had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday evening to kick off a concert-filled summer. People from all over the Wabash Valley made their way to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Trolley Tours are officially running in Casey

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching four miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new Trolley Tours. The brand new Trolley Tours were...
CASEY, IL
WCIA

White Oaks Mall hosting carnival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday. The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
14news.com

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
WTHI

Introducing Trolley Tours

Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching 4 miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new trolley tours.
CASEY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

SILVER ALERT Canceled: Knox Co. man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has canceled this silver alert. Original: The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Frye, a 38 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Hershey and Empire in Bloomington

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an update from the City of Bloomington, the crash at Hershy Road and Empire Street has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Heavy Traffic Expected When Historical Truck Show Comes To Springfield

Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTHI

Missing Knox County man located as officials end Silver Alert

KNOX COUNTY (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a man believed to be in extreme danger. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye. Frye is from Vincennes, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 3 at 2 p.m. Frye is...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, June 5th, 2022

Two people are in custody following felony drug arrests by Centralia Police. 34-year-old Randi Marcum of Beckwood Lane in Salem was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. 57-year-old William Correll of North Walnut in Centralia is being held for possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur teacher wakes up from coma 5 weeks after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – It should’ve ended like any other track meet, but teacher and coach Amber Johnson’s car was struck as she was leaving St. Teresa High School on April 29. The injuries left her in a coma for over a month. “It is hard to see this happen to Amber as she’s one […]
DECATUR, IL
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt. Kendra...
WTHI

Inflation making it difficult to repair roads in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many Vigo County roads are in need of some major improvements but with the recent spike in inflation it's becoming very difficult to accomplish that. Vigo county commissioners' goal for 2022 was to pave 30 miles of road throughout Vigo county. Now with the record breaking...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

