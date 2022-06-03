ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Day 4: Search for second missing woman continues after 23-year-old woman’s body found in the river

By Sabrina Shutters
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Day four of the search for 28-year-old Sarah Erway continues Thursday morning. The search is now being called a recovery mission.

Wednesday afternoon, search crews found the body of the 23-year-old Henrico woman who fell over a dam on Memorial Day.

Crews found Lauren Winstead’s body near the Powhite Parkway bridge, about five miles down the river from where she originally went missing at Bosher’s Dam.

Missing signs taped all across Brown’s Island in Richmond for the two women last seen Monday after the Bosher’s Dam incident. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Search teams from Richmond, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and Henrico have spent 48 hours tirelessly looking for Winstead and Erway. They have used boats, helicopters, planes and drones in the search.

Richmond Fire battalion chief Robert Maass became emotional yesterday as his team braces itself for day four of the search.

“We will continue that smaller more focused search in that area up towards the Bosher’s Dam as well,” he said. “I can tell you, it’s very difficult for our crews.”

    Flotation devices at Bosher’s Dam ( Photo Courtesy of the 8News Drone)
    Flotation devices at Bosher’s Dam ( Photo Courtesy of the 8News Drone)

Maass said the crews have faced challenges on the water since they began searching Monday.

“The river level has gone down which certainly helps in the search, but it’s still at an elevated level which makes searching difficult,” he explained. “The water’s churned up. The water’s nasty. There’s a lot of mud and dirt in the water as well as debris which makes the search difficult.”

Why low-head dams are called ‘drowning machines’ and how many are in Virginia

Authorities said they don’t think Erway is stuck at the foot of the dam. They’ll continue their search today between the Huguenot Memorial Bridge and Pony Pasture.

