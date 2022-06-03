Thomas baseball explodes to beat Sutherland in state qualifier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind a seven run third inning, Thomas cruised to a 14-4 win over Sutherland.

The Knights jumped out to a quick 2-1 lead after the first inning. But the Titans fought back to score three runs in the top half of the second to take a 4-2 lead.

Thomas would seven runs in the third to extend the lead to 11-2. The Titans would add three more in the seventh to make it 11 unanswered runs.

Garrett Wilson led the way for the Titans with a double, home run and four RBI. Nathan Hill went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double. On the mound, Shane Talbot pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

This is the first time since 2005 that the Titans have advanced to regional round. Thomas will face Hamburg, out of Section VI on Saturday at Grand Island High School at 12pm.

