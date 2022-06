DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Pride Month when the LGBTQ community is celebrated. As more young people become comfortable with their gender and sexual identities, local health care is meeting them where they’re at. The start of June marked Bellin Health opening up the first adolescent clinic in northeast Wisconsin tailoring doctors visits for teens. Plus, empowering them and their parents to have challenging conversations.

