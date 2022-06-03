Mark Jones Calls Celtics NBA Finals Comeback Win an 'Insurrection'

Mark Jones stepped in for Mike Breen to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC. He did an admirable job subbing for Breen, who is still recovering from COVID. But one moment late in the game got pretty weird.

After the Boston Celtics used a 14-0 run to take a 114-103 lead over the Golden State Warriors with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter, Jones used some odd words to describe the comeback. He said the Celtics and stormed back and called their run an "insurrection."

Check it out:

Um, what?

I'm not the only one who noticed, Twitter snapped into action with people asking if they had actually heard what they thought they heard.

Forget the obvious heavy overtones of that kind of language, it's just a weird choice of words. Like, where did that come from? How did he arrive there? I'm truly curious how he arrived at that line of thinking.