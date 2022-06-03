ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Derek Hough’s ‘Really Special’ Proposal Plans Revealed: How He Surprised Hayley Erbert

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhyYc_0fz07evs00

Derek Hough, 37, and Hayley Erbert, 27, are engaged after seven years of dating! HollywoodLife spoke with the man who designed and brought the proposal to life, Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, EXCLUSIVELY to learn all the behind-the-scenes details of the special moment. “I am very proud of how it turned out, and I adore them and love them very much. This happened in their living room,” he gushed.

The first secret Troy spilled was that while the happy couple announced the news on June 2, Derek got down on one knee on May 23! He then revealed where it happened. “He told me that he wanted candles and there were 250 candles. To be able to do that and surprise her, in their own living room, was really touching,” he noted. The candles and flowers were provided by Los Angeles-based floral shop In Blume. He added that Derek and Hayley were out of their house for eight hours to ensure their living room was decorated and ready for the big surprise. Derek popped the question almost as soon as they walked in, according to Troy. He was there to witness the sweet moment, seen above, which was captured by New York City-based photographer, Anée Atelier.

Troy also revealed it wasn’t an easy feat pulling off the surprise, even though Hayley was far away from her home as the space was being decorated. “It is very hard to pull one over on Hayley. One of his best buddies and I were playing things behind the scenes. We were working around the [home] cameras and Derek was deleting apps off her phone to make sure she didn’t know,” he recalled. “We knew all of the tricks. It was literally mission impossible.”

Troy has been close to Derek and his equally talented sister Julianne Hough for quite some time, as he’s known Julianne since she was 18 years old and planned her wedding to former husband Brooks Laich. Therefore, getting to work on one of Derek and Hayley’s most important life events was special to him. Speaking of the newly engaged pair, Troy said, “They are such an adventurous couple. They have such a special love story.” He continued, “Derek wanted to make it really special for her and their home is their sanctuary. They were able to enjoy it before they left for France.”

Derek and Hayley jetted off to France for the popular Monaco Grand Prix for Formula One’s annual race at Circuit de Monaco at the end of May. Derek shared a video of his and his fiancée’s travels on his Instagram page on June 1 (seen above). The video featured clips of their private jet ride to France, footage of their time at the racetrack, and video of an uber-luxurious yacht they enjoyed a night on. Of course, they were engaged at the time, but the public was unaware.

Derek asked Hayley to be his wife with a sparkling oval diamond by Canadian jeweler, Paris Jewellers. The pair announced their engagement with the photo of Hayley wrapped around Derek. They both captioned the photo, which was shared on each of their Instagram pages, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Brooks Laich
Person
Troy Williams
Person
Derek Hough
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Troy Lifestyle Events#Troy Event Planner#Simplytroy#Ane E Atelier
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death – 'Kiss René for me'

Celine Dion has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former publicist, Francine Chaloult, following her sad death at the age of 82 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil can be seen holding his wife's hand.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy