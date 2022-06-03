ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Schwindel, Contreras and Happ homer as Cubs top Cards 7-5

By MATT CARLSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwRQe_0fz07aOy00
1 of 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel launched a long solo homer and doubled among his three hits, and the Chicago Cubs topped the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Willson Contreras went deep for the third time in four games and Ian Happ also homered to help Chicago end the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak. St. Louis had also won five in a row at Wrigley Field dating to last July.

At 22-29, the Cubs don’t rank as an NL powerhouse, but Chicago has been productive at the plate recently with 19 runs in its last three games and 35 in the last seven.

“We’re putting in the time with cage work and scouting work and I think we’re coming out hot and scoring early and putting pressure on them,” Schwindel said. “We’re getting a lot of good swings, a lot of hard contact. That’s what the plan is.

“I think we had a pretty good approach with that and it was a fun night.”

Paul Goldschmidt doubled to extend his hitting streak to 24 games and reached safely for a career-best 38th consecutive game. He went 1 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. His career-high hitting streak is 26, from Sept. 10, 2013, to April 4, 2014, with Arizona.

Keegan Thompson (6-0) was effective again in a spot start, allowing three runs and five hits in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for a win in his fourth straight outing. The 27-year-old right-hander made his second straight start and fourth of the season.

Thompson exited after back-to-back walks in the sixth and reaching 89 pitches.

“Very disappointed in the two walks there, just kind of lost it,” Thompson said.

But he’s happy with the role.

“It’s going to be fun,” Thompson said. “Like I said before, whether it’s starting or relieving or whatever, I’m just trying to go out there and throw strikes and give the team a chance to win.”

St. Louis’ Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer off Mychal Givens in the ninth to make it close.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel doubled, walked and scored two runs to extend his career-opening on-base streak to 16 games.

Matthew Liberatore (1-1), the Cardinals’ top pitching prospect, was tagged with Chicago’s three homers and four runs in his third start and first loss. The 6-foot-5, 22-year-old lefty allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

“Young kid up here for the first time and making some adjustments on the fly,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “So overall, his demeanor and overall capability’s there. He’s just got some developing to do, which is expected.”

Liberatore realizes that.

“It’s you versus you out there,” he said. “And it’s your ability to go out and execute pitches, and I didn’t do a great job of that today. And I know what I need to work on.”

Morel lined Liberatore’s second pitch to the left-field wall for a double. Contreras followed with his ninth homer, to the basket in left, putting Chicago ahead 2-0.

Goldschmidt ripped a double to the left-center gap in the third to extend his streak and drive in the Cardinals’ first run. He scored on Nolan Arenado’s single to tie it at 2.

Schwindel’s drive in the bottom half reached the base of the left-field scoreboard — a blast measured at 436 feet — and put Chicago back ahead 3-2. Schwindel finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

“I’ll take that,” he said. “Hopefully some more of those.”

Happ launched Libertore’s first pitch in the fourth to the left-center bleachers to make it 4-2.

Chicago led 5-3 entering the eighth, then added two insurance runs on Patrick Wisdom’s bases-loaded walk and Schwindel’s sacrifice.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Rookie 2B Nolan Gorman (lower back tightness) missed his third consecutive game, but Marmol said before the game Gorman could be available to pinch hit. ... OF Tyler O’Neill, out since May 17 with a right shoulder impingement, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday as DH, then play the field later in the weekend. ... RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder) and LHP Steven Matz (shoulder impingement) threw bullpen sessions in St. Louis on Thursday. Flaherty could begin a rehab assignment next week at Double-A Springfield.

Cubs: Contreras left in the eighth after being hit on the left ankle by a pitch from T.J. McFarland. Manager David Ross said X-rays were negative. ... LHP Wade Miley, on the 15-day IL since May 26 with a left shoulder strain, threw a bullpen session Thursday. ... RHP Alec Mills, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season because of a back strain and right quadriceps strain, was in the clubhouse before the game. He’ll make a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and hopes to pitch five innings. Mills is eligible to come off the 60-day IL on Monday.

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67) faces Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.02) on Friday. Stroman tossed seven scoreless innings against the White Sox on Sunday in a no-decision.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sports Nation

A Flurry of Cubs Rookies Make Debuts

There are two essential aspects to rookies receiving quality playing time on the big-league roster. 1: The team is in rebuild mode, where all viable options are used. 2: The team is unhealthy, allowing players to move from AAA to the major league roster. The 2022 Cubs fit both of...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs select Caleb Kilian, option Mark Leiter Jr.

The Cubs have officially selected the contract of Caleb Kilian while making a number of other roster moves to accommodate his arrival and prepare for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals. Mark Leiter Jr. was optioned to Triple-A and Conner Menez was designated for assignment, per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian. Anderson...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago Cubs call up top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian

CHICAGO -- The Cubs called up their top pitching prospect, righty Caleb Kilian, and started him in Game 2 of their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday evening. Kilian went five innings in his major league debut, giving up three runs on three hits. He walked two and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Robel Garcia Leaves Cubs Organization for KBO

Unsung Iowa Cubs hero and infielder Robel Garcia leaves the Chicago Cubs organization after demolishing Triple-A this season. According to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Garcia was released to pursue an opportunity overseas. Initially, it wasn’t stated where Garica was signing. However, according to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Evaluating two Reds players as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets

Evaluating Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitchers Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets. At this point, it’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals could use rotation upgrades despite Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz getting close to returning off the Injured List. We have evaluated Pittsburgh...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins is being replaced behind the plate by Willson Contreras versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 38 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .303 batting average with a .924 OPS, 2 home...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

Rockies enter matchup with the Giants on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (23-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-24, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -203, Rockies +171; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Guardians host the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (25-28, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-25, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Nationals seek to prolong win streak, play the Marlins

Washington Nationals (21-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-30, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-9, 5.98 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -187, Nationals +160; over/under is 8 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Schwindel Contreras#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#Nl
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks look to break 3-game road skid, play the Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-35, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.53 ERA, .96 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Tigers look to break 3-game skid, take on the Pirates

Detroit Tigers (21-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 1.84 ERA, .94 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -124, Pirates +105; over/under is 7 runs.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson closer to returning

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson are getting closer to returning off the Injured List as they begin their minor-league rehab assignments. Entering the regular season, both St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak went on the record and stated their belief in the offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

White Sox host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-19, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-27, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-2, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -127, White Sox +108;...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Rays host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (32-23, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-23, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.88 ERA, .86 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -150, Cardinals +127; over/under is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy