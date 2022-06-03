ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Classmates honor Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach

WAFB.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople were forced out of the Mall of Louisiana on Thursday, June 2, after smoke was seen inside the...

www.wafb.com

WAFB.com

Deputies arrested, fired for double-dipping in payroll scheme

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

4 shootings happen about half-mile away from each other in last 24 hours

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

'LYNX by CATS' launching in Baker

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in; accused of dumping evidence

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst holding summer feeding program

Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Wolcott. Man dies after getting shot on Winnebago Street; victim identified. A man is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Man injured in Geronimo St. shooting; victim expected to survive. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

NOLA guns and car stunts over the weekend

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Teen celebrates being cancer-free after 2-year battle

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside

Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Louisiana man wanted for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house on the morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. Melvin Hendricks, 52, is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His last known address was in the 2300 block of Licciardi Lane in Violet, Louisiana.
VIOLET, LA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Overnight house fire destroys home on Kendalwood Drive

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting on Winnebago St. leaves 1 dead

Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile, officials said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting

The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is coming to an end, so state lawmakers are now in a race against time to get through all that’s left. Jacob Berry's dad offers perspective on son's hitting, more. Updated: 6 hours ago. The father of LSU slugger Jacob Berry gives his perspective...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police: One injured in Geronimo Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shortly after officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on Winnebago Street Sunday (June 5) evening, the Department’s detectives were called to the scene of yet another shooting on a nearby street. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA

