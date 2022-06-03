Plane makes emergency landing on State Road 16 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said two people died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday. Four vehicles were involved and the drivers were expected to be okay, but the two killed were pedestrians. One of the pedestrians killed was part of a contracted litter crew. The other person killed was looking for a lost phone on the side of the road.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Flordia Highway Patrol has issued a motorist advisory for Columbia County due to an active 80-acre forest fire in the area. The fire is approximately 0.3 miles south of Interstate 10 and 1.8 miles east of U.S. Highway 441 near the western portion of Osceola National Forest.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two pedestrians are dead after a crash in the Middleburg area Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 11:50 a.m., a red truck was traveling south on State Road 21 just south of County Road 215. At the same time, a silver sport utility vehicle (SUV) was sitting stationary waiting to make a left turn on to South Periwinkle Ave from State Road 21.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala. A 29-year-old motorcyclist traveling southbound collided with a dump truck around 7 a.m. on June 6th. That’s according to Ocala Police Officials. The truck was traveling north on pine avenue when it hit the motorcycle. The...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Corrections Inmate is dead. According to FDLE officials, the man died on May 23rd. Exactly how he died is under investigation and his cause of death is still to be determined. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to...
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported Monday morning that it is investigating a hit-and-run incident on State Road 23 Northbound in Middleburg. According to the FHP website and roadmap, troopers were dispatched at 6 a.m. There were no deaths or injuries, and the roadway is clear. FHP says...
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase over the weekend. Timothy Maxfield, 35, was arrested Friday after deputies say they caught him going over 80 miles per hour on State Road 51.
CLAY COUNTY — Emergency crews are at the scene of a plane crash in Clay County. The plane reportedly went down in the area of State Road 16 and Blanding Boulevard. Clay County Fire Rescue Responders tweeted that the pilot made a safe landing and was not hurt. Plane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office skimmed into action on the Halifax River Sunday to stop an alleged jet-ski thief in the act. This was all thanks to a generous Ormond Beach family who let deputies use their boat, deputies say. Ronald Williams, 48, didn't get...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a traffic crash with injuries and entrapment on Bunker Hill Boulevard. At approximately 10:10 a.m., JFRD responded to the location and transported four people to the hospital with serious injuries. At the same time, rescue personnel worked to free an entrapped individual.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Butler man charged with illegally killing Black Bears in the Ocala National Forest in 2018 was sentenced in Marion County. William Tyler Wood, 32, of Lake Butler was sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty to animal cruelty and bear-baiting violations.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the passing of their former sheriff Raymond “Ray” Dyal. Dyal was appointed Sheriff and serviced Columbia County from May 1984 to January 1985. Columbia county’s current sheriff, Mark Hunter, issued this statement:. “We extend...
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning in a hit-and-run incident on Blanding Boulevard near Morse Avenue. STORY: Young man shot in drive-by on 24th Street. Preliminary investigation has revealed that at around 4:20 a.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound...
Lauren Bowman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Nathan Morris' mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team was called Wednesday after two people illegally entered and occupied a house on Myrtle Street in Middleburg, refusing to come out for authorities, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A heavy police presence was reported at a Wawa convenience store in Oakleaf Monday afternoon. This is on the Duval County side of the development. At this time, details are unclear. As of 8 p.m. it appears as if police activity in the area has dispersed.
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened early yesterday, June 5th. ACSO Public Information Officer, Kaley Behl, says deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Palms of Archer Mobile Home Park. When deputies arrived to the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one lane of northbound Interstate 95 was shut down Sunday afternoon following a deadly multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash map, the fatal crash happened just after 4 p.m. near the Bowden Road exit. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park. The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road. The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred Sunday morning on Old Kings Road South. At approximately 4:40 a.m., officers responded and located an unidentified man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -One person was taken to the hospital after a multivehicle wreck in Bradford County that blocked traffic for hours Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a semi-truck flipped on U.S. 301 near State Road 100 after a car veered into the semi’s lane around 5:30 a.m.
