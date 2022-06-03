rcb Rock makes off balance catch along 3B.JPG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

By Photo by Stephen Santilli
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C....

WVNews

Keyser (West Virginia) softball: A year in review

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser softball entered the 2022 season with big aspirations, which included, at the pinnacle, reaching the West Virginia Class AA state tournament in South Charleston. While they didn’t quite get there, falling short of beating Oak Glen in the regional tournament, the list of accomplishments from this ultra-successful season is long.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

KHS (West Virginia) teacher, coach Mike Staggers is a power lifting champion. KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As a teacher, coach, and family man, Keyser’s Mike Staggers influe…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Malnick, McDougal, Shields major Big 10 baseball honorees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion’s Cole Malnick has been named the Big 10 Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches, while Bridgeport’s duo of Ben McDougal and Robert Shields earned Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year honors. The conference first...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Charleston, WV
WVNews

Chaney receives second-team All-Big 10 selection

KINGWOOD — Preston Knight sophomore Mason Chaney was recently named to the 2022 Big 10 baseball All-Conference second-team. The all-conference teams were released over the weekend. Chaney was Preston’s only selection. The Big 10 baseball Pitcher of the Year award was given to Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal. North Marion’s...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Doddridge County's Lipscomb claims 1st team all-state spot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County claimed its first sectional softball title in eight years. A big reason why was the play of Josalyn Lipscomb, who earned Class A first-team all-state honors from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lipscomb batted .486 with 12 doubles, five triples, eight...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

KHS (West Virginia) teacher, coach Mike Staggers is a power lifting champion

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — As a teacher, coach, and family man, Keyser’s Mike Staggers influences lives everyday in each of those roles. With his recent involvement and success in power lifting competitions, Staggers is now increasing that sphere of influence, encouraging those in his charge to follow their passions, and even to step out of their comfort zones.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport grad has run Greater Clarksburg 10K every year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the conclusion of his junior season of track and field at Bridgeport High School, Andrew Ferber realized something. He competed in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that spring, but knew it would be several months before the next track season began.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion team has JC flavor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American Legion baseball is back for another busy summer around the state of West Virginia and beyond. And the 2022 edition of Parkersburg’s Post 15 squad will again include outstanding talent from Jackson County. Manager Mike Goodwin’s 16-player roster features players from both...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU baseball also feels impact of transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The transfer portal contains far more than just football and basketball players. Student-athletes in all other college sports also utilize the portal as a way to move from one school to another. To obtain the one-time exception to be immediately eligible in a fall...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Season in Review: Lady Viking track and field enjoyed bright spots in 2022

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley’s girls track and field team peaked at the right time in 2022. The Lady Viking program, with back-to-back Class AAA state championships in 2018 and 2019 on its resume, put points on the board at the season-ending State Meet. Which is a good start for the season on the horizon.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Elwood Clay Toll

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elwood Clay Toll, 90, of the Francis Mine Community, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 13, 1931, to the late Joseph Toll “Fransis” and Hazel Selby. Elwood is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Toll,...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Brandon Underwood

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Underwood, 41, of Clarksburg, departed this life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on October 31, 1980, at Wooster, OH, a son of Donald Underwood, of Salem, and Rebecca Carpenter, of Salem. Also surviving are...
SALEM, WV
WVNews

WVU among teams with least returning next season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fact: West Virginia’s men’s basketball team next season returns players who provided only 7.2% of the minutes played last year, which ranks the fewest among Power 5 conference teams. Question: Is that really a bad thing?. Think about it. This was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

