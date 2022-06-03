rcb Rock makes off balance catch along 3B.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser softball entered the 2022 season with big aspirations, which included, at the pinnacle, reaching the West Virginia Class AA state tournament in South Charleston. While they didn’t quite get there, falling short of beating Oak Glen in the regional tournament, the list of accomplishments from this ultra-successful season is long.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion’s Cole Malnick has been named the Big 10 Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches, while Bridgeport’s duo of Ben McDougal and Robert Shields earned Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year honors. The conference first...
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — Peyton Slider just wrapped up a highly successful academic and athletic career at Frankfort High School. Graduating with high academic honors, Slider finished in the top 10 in a very accomplished class of 2022. Peyton’s academic success mirrored his All-State performances as a...
KINGWOOD — Preston Knight sophomore Mason Chaney was recently named to the 2022 Big 10 baseball All-Conference second-team. The all-conference teams were released over the weekend. Chaney was Preston’s only selection. The Big 10 baseball Pitcher of the Year award was given to Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal. North Marion’s...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County claimed its first sectional softball title in eight years. A big reason why was the play of Josalyn Lipscomb, who earned Class A first-team all-state honors from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lipscomb batted .486 with 12 doubles, five triples, eight...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — As a teacher, coach, and family man, Keyser’s Mike Staggers influences lives everyday in each of those roles. With his recent involvement and success in power lifting competitions, Staggers is now increasing that sphere of influence, encouraging those in his charge to follow their passions, and even to step out of their comfort zones.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the conclusion of his junior season of track and field at Bridgeport High School, Andrew Ferber realized something. He competed in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that spring, but knew it would be several months before the next track season began.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Steve Hunt has done a lot of coaching through the years. And he can always find positives within a season. As he reflects on the tennis campaign for both Ripley High School’s girls’ and boys’ teams in 2022, positives are abundant.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American Legion baseball is back for another busy summer around the state of West Virginia and beyond. And the 2022 edition of Parkersburg’s Post 15 squad will again include outstanding talent from Jackson County. Manager Mike Goodwin’s 16-player roster features players from both...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The transfer portal contains far more than just football and basketball players. Student-athletes in all other college sports also utilize the portal as a way to move from one school to another. To obtain the one-time exception to be immediately eligible in a fall...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley’s girls track and field team peaked at the right time in 2022. The Lady Viking program, with back-to-back Class AAA state championships in 2018 and 2019 on its resume, put points on the board at the season-ending State Meet. Which is a good start for the season on the horizon.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — “I’m really pleased with how the boys finished up the season.”. The speaker was Jason Cunningham. And the topic was Ripley Viking boys track and field. Cunningham saw his team turn in many outstanding accomplishments throughout the course of the 2022 campaign.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elwood Clay Toll, 90, of the Francis Mine Community, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 13, 1931, to the late Joseph Toll “Fransis” and Hazel Selby. Elwood is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Toll,...
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Underwood, 41, of Clarksburg, departed this life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on October 31, 1980, at Wooster, OH, a son of Donald Underwood, of Salem, and Rebecca Carpenter, of Salem. Also surviving are...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wetzel, Preston, Barbour, Gilmer, and Braxton counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. • Community...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fact: West Virginia’s men’s basketball team next season returns players who provided only 7.2% of the minutes played last year, which ranks the fewest among Power 5 conference teams. Question: Is that really a bad thing?. Think about it. This was a...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Representatives of Big 12 schools, both current and future, wrapped up their first in-person meetings in three years earlier this week. A handful of encouraging announcements emanated from the conclave, but the specter of reduced future revenues (or a growth that doesn’t match that of some other Power 5 conferences) remains a worry.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia MetroNews recently launched the 15th annual West Virginia Scholar Program to award a full, four-year scholarship including tuition, room and board and fees at WVWC to one current Mountain State junior. The package is valued at more than $160,000.
Comments / 0