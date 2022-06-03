ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down Woodmen and Tutt

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
4 days ago
 4 days ago
At least three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a 5-way car crash happened on Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard, shutting down the area for several hours.

News 5 knows at least 1 person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police tell News 5 that speed may have been a factor in the crash and that one of the drivers was taken into custody.

Woodmen Road is completely closed at Tutt Boulevard, Tutt has also closed in both directions.

The road closures are expected to last three more hours.
