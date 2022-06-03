ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora 12-year-old places 2nd in 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Sydney Isenberg
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
Aurora's Vikram Raju placed 2nd in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It came down to a spell-off — the first in Scripps National Spelling Bee history. Each player was given 90 seconds to correctly spell as many words as possible.

Twelve-year-old Vikram spelled 15 words correctly, while 14-year-old Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, spelled 21 words correctly, making her the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion .

The Aurora Quest K-8 student finished 21st in last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Don't worry, he still has one more year of bee eligibility!

Congratulations, Vikram!

Vikram Raju discusses second-place finish in 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Alamosa Valley Courier

Former Adams State, Center HS great Martinez stable after surgery

ALAMOSA — Former Adams State University and Center High School great Aucencio Martinez is currently at Skyridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., where he is currently recovering after suffering a stroke. According to a GoFundMe that as been set up (https://bit.ly/38La0uv), after feeling ill and not getting a proper diagnosis, Martinez was admitted to the hospital for the second time and the cause of his illness was identified.
CENTER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Egg-size hail, isolated tornado risks of severe weather to hit Colorado in 3 waves on Monday

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
