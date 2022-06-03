LEEP To College Foundation aims to help youth reach their fullest potential

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With a rise in teen crime in our region and across our country, leaders have been trying to figure out how to best help the young people in our community.

An organization in Prince George’s County does exactly that by providing the tools to shape them into the leaders of today. The LEEP To College Foundation aims to help young people make the best life choices for themselves, their families, and their communities. But their Director of Mental Health for Teens & Youth has seen a rise in mental health issues since the pandemic leading many teens to not reach their fullest potential.

“Perceived violence or perceived trauma can outwardly come out in ways of increased violence and fighting at school arguments…and of course, the most horrific scenes such as school shootings,” said Crystal Dorn, director of mental health for teens & youth with the LEEP To College Foundation.

Comfort Emeaba graduated from CMIT South Middle-High School just a few days ago. The 18-year-old joined LEEP to college in 9th grade and began volunteering in her community.

“I feel like most of like the school violence and other stuff, it comes from somewhere and it’s usually from a lot of turmoil within a person because they usually lack confidence or just insecure about stuff, so it manifests,” she said.

With the help of LEEP, dedication, and hope, Emeaba is attending the University of Maryland Baltimore County in the fall majoring in mechanical engineering. She then plans to get a master’s in design engineering. While her future looks bright, she understands why that may not be the reality for a lot of her peers

“Say they have like a harder like situation at home, they just have to sit there and experience it because usually the outlet would be going to school or going to like a program,” said Emeaba. “They had to just kind of sit at home and deal with whatever situation they’re going through. So I feel like that really messed with their mental health because they didn’t have any way to escape.”

For more information about LEEP, click here .

