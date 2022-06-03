ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Central Notes: Sharpe, Christie, Cockburn, Plummer, Kiss

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe are the potential candidates to be chosen by the Pistons with their lottery pick, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic writes. One of those names, most likely Ivey, will be off the board by the time the...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RALEIGH, NC
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dick Vitale has high praise for UNC basketball program

With the NBA withdrawal deadline officially passed, it’s time to update the early preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season. ESPN’s Dick Vitale published the latest version of his dazzling dozen, spotlighting the top 12 teams as it stands right now. And sitting right at the top are the North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC takes the top spot again in Vitale’s updated rankings, holding serve from the previous version. The Tar Heels beat out Kentucky (No. 2), Arkansas (No. 3), Houston (No. 4), and Gonzaga (No. 5) for the top spot. Here is what Vitale had to say about UNC in his latest rankings...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
The Spun

Francis Mauigoa, No. 1 OL In 2023 Class, Announces Final 6

The top offensive tackle from the 2023 recruiting class, Francis Mauigoa, has cut his list of suitors down to six. Mauigoa is currently considering Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami, Tennessee and USC. He already took an unofficial visit to Hawaii earlier this year. As for the other five programs, Mauigoa plans...
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
On3.com

TJ Power goes in-depth on Iowa, Virginia visits; Sets dates for two more officials

TJ Power is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 68 player. This season, the 6-foot-8 forward led his Worcester (MA) Academy team to a NEPSAC AA Championship. “I think I’m pretty well-rounded,” Power told On3. “I rebound well, see the floor well, I make tough shots. I’m here to win, and I have a high IQ. I’m a Celtics fan, so I really like Jayson Tatum and his shot-making ability. I work on his back to the basket game and stuff he can do there.”
IOWA CITY, IA
