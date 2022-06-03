ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

By The Associated Press
impact601.com
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Golden Eagles Chase Off Tigers in Hattiesburg Regional Final

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Danny Lynch's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth broke a deadlocked score in helping lift No. 11 national seed Southern Miss to an 8-7 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional title game victory over LSU Monday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. The Golden Eagles (47-17)...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Mississippi civil rights activist 'Bud' McGee dies at 81

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — William “Bud” McGee, a Mississippi civil rights activist who worked to register Black voters in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. McGee died of heart failure May 24 at his home in the Delta city of Greenwood, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. A funeral was scheduled for Saturday.
GREENWOOD, MS
impact601.com

James Harry Dotson

James Harry Dotson, 91, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday May 24, 2022, at Loving Goods in Frisco, Texas. He was born Saturday, June 21, 1930, in Boise, Idaho. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church and the Burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Nathaniel Molter will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

William T. (Bill) Creel

William T. (Bill) Creel age 90 was born on April 21, 1932, in George County, Mississippi. He passed away on June 3, 2022, at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his wife Nell J. Creel, son Mark Thomas Creel (infant), his parents Paul...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Sneaker Mania held for collectors, vendors in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of sneakerheads and dozens of vendors flocked to the Jackson Convention Center for the 2nd Annual Sneaker Mania. The event featured several giveaways, performances, contests and an opportunity for sneaker-lovers to buy, sell and trade merchandise. Organizers said the objective was to bring sneaker culture to Mississippi. “Our love for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three indicted for allegedly stealing wire in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were indicted on malicious mischief charges for allegedly stealing telephone wire in Vicksburg. Vicksburg Daily News reported Christopher Hayes, 34, Amy Hearn, 28, and Joseph Smith, 34, are accused of cutting and stealing telephone wire for the copper content. According to the newspaper, the wire is owned by AT&T […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Auditor’s report shows Mississippi homicides cost taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How much does homicide cost Mississippi’s taxpayers? The State Auditor’s Office released a report that discussed the cost of homicides in Mississippi. The report stated that Mississippi has had a higher homicide rate than any other state since 2018. The City of Jackson had more homicides per capita than any other […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Mississippi Lottery
WJTV 12

Drivers face a surge in gas prices in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After weeks of stagnant gas prices around $4.15 per gallon, prices have shot up over the past few days, soaring past record highs. According to AAA, a gallon of gas costed about $4.43 on Sunday, June 5. That’s up 24 cents in four days. Experts said it’s all a part of […]
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Mary Rhydonna ‘Shay’ Stewart

Mary Rhydonna ‘Shay’ Stewart, 81 of Laurel, MS passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Archer Assisted Living in Sandersville, MS. She was born Saturday, December 7, 1940, in Soso, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Colonial...
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WAPT

3 arrested after chase into Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Three people are in custody after police chased a stolen vehicle into Jackson. Captain Newman with Madison Police said officers chased the vehicle from I-55 southbound into Madison, through Ridgeland before eventually ending the chase on North State Street in Jackson. Police said the suspects abandoned...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Mississippi McDonald’s in the 662 area code to celebrate 662 Day with free crispy chicken sandwiches

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to BreezyNews:. Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day! It’s a one-day deal available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary as local owner-operators celebrate their communities.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has lost a retired law enforcement colonel who served 35 years with the agency. “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Colonel Donnell Berry,” MHP said in an online statement. “Col. Berry served as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 5 years. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Judge drops charge against father in 2017 death of toddler

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge on Monday dropped a capital murder charge against a Mississippi man after prosecutors said they lacked enough evidence to try him in the 2017 death of his 14-month-old daughter. Morris Bevily IV of Claiborne County said Circuit Judge Tomika Harris-Irving's decision to...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Police investigating theft at Vicksburg business

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a business in Vicksburg on Thursday, June 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported $2,300 was stolen from behind the counter at Muddy Magnolias on South Frontage Road. Police said the theft happened around 4:00 p.m. According to the newspaper, the money was stolen while […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in Yazoo City pool hall shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating a shooting at a pool hall that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5. The Yazoo Herald reported officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Kohlman Street. Investigators believe the two men who died are the only […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy