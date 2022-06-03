Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4' game

Brandon Thomas, 40, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence in Hattiesburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brandon worked as a laborer with Pipeliners Local 692 in the construction industry. He was head strong, free-spirited soul, who enjoyed the simple things in life. He deeply loved his son, his family, and his friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry Allen Thomas, Edward/Johnnie Csaszar; father, Richard Dale Thomas, and brother Dustin Paul Thomas.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO