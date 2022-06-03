ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (zero, seven, two, eight) (one, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two) (fourteen, sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three) Estimated jackpot: $198,000,000.
JACKSON, MS
Golden Eagles Chase Off Tigers in Hattiesburg Regional Final

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Danny Lynch's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth broke a deadlocked score in helping lift No. 11 national seed Southern Miss to an 8-7 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional title game victory over LSU Monday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. The Golden Eagles (47-17)...
HATTIESBURG, MS
James Harry Dotson

James Harry Dotson, 91, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday May 24, 2022, at Loving Goods in Frisco, Texas. He was born Saturday, June 21, 1930, in Boise, Idaho. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church and the Burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Nathaniel Molter will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
LAUREL, MS
William T. (Bill) Creel

William T. (Bill) Creel age 90 was born on April 21, 1932, in George County, Mississippi. He passed away on June 3, 2022, at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his wife Nell J. Creel, son Mark Thomas Creel (infant), his parents Paul...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi civil rights activist 'Bud' McGee dies at 81

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — William “Bud” McGee, a Mississippi civil rights activist who worked to register Black voters in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. McGee died of heart failure May 24 at his home in the Delta city of Greenwood, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. A funeral was scheduled for Saturday.
GREENWOOD, MS
Mary Rhydonna ‘Shay’ Stewart

Mary Rhydonna ‘Shay’ Stewart, 81 of Laurel, MS passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Archer Assisted Living in Sandersville, MS. She was born Saturday, December 7, 1940, in Soso, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Colonial...
LAUREL, MS
Judge drops charge against father in 2017 death of toddler

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge on Monday dropped a capital murder charge against a Mississippi man after prosecutors said they lacked enough evidence to try him in the 2017 death of his 14-month-old daughter. Morris Bevily IV of Claiborne County said Circuit Judge Tomika Harris-Irving's decision to...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Randolph "Randy" Byrd

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hickory Grove Holiness Church for Mr. Randolph "Randy" Byrd, age 73, of Richton. Mr. Byrd passed from this life on June 3, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Bro. Evans Freeman and Bro. Douglas Manning will officiate the service with burial following in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Brewer, Justin Garris, Charles Brewer, Scott Elmore, Bruce Davis, Wayne Harrison, Brian Bishop, Phillip Nicholson, and Blaine Elmore.
RICHTON, MS
Jim Cox

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mr. Jim Cox, age 81, of Moselle. Rev. Timothy Beard and Chris Cox will officiate with burial to follow. Serving as pallbearers will be Taylor Tamberg, Cade Henderson, Dylan Vincent, Mason Thornton, Austin Beech and Jamie Lewis.
MOSELLE, MS
Faye Smith

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Myrick Cemetery in Laurel for Mrs. Faye Smith, age 80, of Petal who passed from this life on June 1, 2022, at Bedford Care of Petal. Bro. Zach Rowell will officiate with burial to follow. She was...
PETAL, MS
William "Sonny" Steele

William "Sonny" Steele passed away at Forrest General Hospital on May 31, 2022, at the age 81. He was born on February 5, 1941, in Durant, MS. Visitation will be held June 3, 2022 at Union Missionary Baptist Church of Bay Springs, MS from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville, MS.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
David Henry Myers

David Henry Myers, 97, of Hattiesburg passed away on June 1, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg at 11:30 a.m. with Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service. Inurnment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Three car collision causes traffic delays, puppy passenger uninjured

MOSELLE--A three car collision on I-59 on the bridge at the 78-mile marker on Friday caused a traffic delay for lots of travelers south bound on the interstate Friday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. The incident involved a truck, a car, and an 18-wheeler appeared to be a chain reaction...
MOSELLE, MS

