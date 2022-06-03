Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

James Harry Dotson, 91, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday May 24, 2022, at Loving Goods in Frisco, Texas. He was born Saturday, June 21, 1930, in Boise, Idaho. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church and the Burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Nathaniel Molter will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.

LAUREL, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO